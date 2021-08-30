Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

* The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area on

Wednesday into Thursday. Deep tropical moisture will interact with

a stalled out frontal boundary, bringing bands of heavy rainfall

into parts of northeast Pennsylvania and the western Catskills.

The heaviest bands may produce 3 to 5 inches of rain Wednesday

night through Thursday. Significant flash flooding is possible.

Continue to monitor the forecast for any additional changes to the

watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

