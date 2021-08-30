Flu season nears and experts fear it could be worse than usual

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In the previous flu season, Broome County had a total of 47 flu cases. A number that was significantly down from the 2019-2020 flu season, when the county saw more than 2,700 cases.

Experts say that throughout the year, people build immunity from the flu which gets boosted by the flu shot.

After a year where the flu was almost nonexistent, people may have weakened immune systems according to experts.

"We still want to have that flu shot for protection. Even when covid is low, hoping that is going to happen again soon. That doesn't mean that flu isn't circulating and we need to get that flu shot," said Marianne Yourdon from the Broome County Health Department.