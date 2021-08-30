Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 in the championship game of the Little League World Series. The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959. Both teams are from the Great Lakes, marking the only time clubs from the same region played in the championship. That was because international teams didn’t compete in the LLWS for the first time since 1975, due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. Ranger Suarez allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings for the win. In six starts since leaving the closer’s role to solidify the back of the rotation, he is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right. Five of Tsutsugo’s nine hits with the Pirates have been home runs. Reyes has allowed at least one run in four of his last six appearances.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez has been on an extended tear since the All-Star break. He now has 38 home runs on the season, just three behind major league leader Shohei Ohtani. Perez is on track to set an American League record for most homers by someone who played at least 75% of his games behind the plate. Carlton Fisk set the previous mark of 37 in 1985, so as long as Perez catches enough games, he’ll surpass Fisk. Perez has 17 homers in 40 games since the All-Star break. His 12 home runs in August have tied the team record for any calendar month.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is returning to the playing fields this fall with plans for a full football season even as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. Coaches and league officials say they will continue to follow protocols to keep the pandemic under control. All eight Ivy schools are requiring students to be vaccinated. The Ivy League was the first conference to scuttle its basketball postseason when the pandemic broke out during March Madness a year and a half ago. It was also the first Division I conference to suspend fall sports in July 2020.