Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, partner wed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland got married to longtime partner Skip Sayre Saturday night in New Mexico. Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz says Haaland wore a dress designed and sewn by her sister. The ceremony incorporated elements honoring her Native American ancestry. The former New Mexico congresswoman is a member of the Laguna Pueblo. Guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks per CDC and New Mexico guidelines. But pictures on social media that show some people, including Haaland, not wearing masks indoors have drawn criticism. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.