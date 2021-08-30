Masks required in schools across New York

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Masks are now required in schools across New York after a blanket mandate was put out by the state's health department.

Rebecca Kaufman, the Broome County health director, said Monday the decision didn't come as a surprise and it's something the county has prepared for with school districts.

She hopes the state will pass down any other guidance or mandates as soon as possible so districts can prepare for another unique year.

"It's going to be difficult this year with kids back in school to make sure physical distancing is there as well as the masking requirement. I think our schools are doing the best they can and really putting in plans that can meet those requirements that can keep kids safe and keep kids in school," Kaufman said.