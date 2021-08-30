Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s office has reported the first death from Hurricane Ida. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Facebook that deputies responding to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville confirmed the person had died. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital city. The report came hours after Ida slammed ashore in south Louisiana as a major Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph. The storm has since weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, its eye passing inland along a heavily populated corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.