Preseason Playbook 2021: Greene Trojans

GREENE, N.Y. -- In the spring of 2021, the Greene football team made the transition from 11-man to 8-man football. The change was definitely something that the Trojans needed some getting used to.

"A lot more open field, a lot more plays that can go to the outside, three less guys on the field makes a world of difference," said Tyler Brown, senior wide receiver/defensive back.

But now, with a season under their belts, the team knows what's expected of them with fewer men on the field.

"It's definitely a more high pace game," said senior Damien Hiit. "We're adjusting to that and the newer guys coming up are modified from an 11-man season so they're kind of in the same boat, they just gotta adjust to some things.

"I think we're gonna get better together because it's gonna be faster but we already know that. And we're gonna have to pick up things faster, and we've got some veterans on the squad," Hogan Ludolph, another senior, said. "But even with the younger guys, I think they're gonna pick it up really fast."

The Trojans only return six varsity players from last season's team, so there will still be a bit of a learning curve for the younger guys. But the seniors on this squad are stepping up to fill in those leadership roles.

"The seniors have been outstanding leaders so far this year, the kids have done a great job telling the younger kids how to do things, how to do the drills, why we do the dills, how to get them going full-speed," said head coach Dave Gorton. "They're showing them how to get good blocking angles and technique. It's been outstanding."

With the first game of the year fast approaching, Greene is focusing up so they're firing on all cylinders when the season begins.

"Stay together as a group, don't let each other down, keep the others up if one of us gets down, play as a team," Brown said.

"The great thing is, even though we're playing completely new teams, we have always been of the mindset that we need to take care of our business first," said Gorton. "So we're gonna work on our blocking, we're gonna work on our tackling, we're gonna work on our execution. And we're gonna scout the best we can."

As they prepare for their first full season in 8-man, the Trojans are ready for the long haul. Their first game of the season is September 10 against Unadilla Valley.