Tropical Storm Kate forms in Atlantic; no threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — A depression far offshore in the Atlantic has strengthened into a tropical storm but poses no threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami reported Monday that Tropical Storm Kate has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is located a little less than 800 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. The tropical storm developed just hours after monster Hurricane Ida roared onto shore in Louisiana, trapping coastal residents in floodwaters and cutting off power to the entire city of New Orleans. Unlike Ida, Kate currently poses no threat to land. Forecasters predict that it will strengthen in the coming days.