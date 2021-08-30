Union-Endicott welcomes families back with kindergarten meet-and-greet

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As life begins to return to normal for school districts across the Southern Tier, a time-honored tradition returns.

The Union-Endicott Central School District hosted a series of meet-and-greets at its four elementary schools Monday; the event was held specifically for students entering kindergarten and their families.

Parents who spoke to 12 News said they are very excited for their young children to be able to have a semi-normal year in school, even as the state will require masks to be worn indoors to start the year.

One parent said he doesn't have many fears about the classroom and coronavirus, other than the typical challenges young children pose.

"The only concern I have is with young kids, they don't really focus on germs or sanitizing things like that or passing things around; that's probably the only issue but we'll see how that plays out down the road," said Wayde Robinson, who has a son entering kindergarten and a daughter entering first grade in the district.

Robinson added he hopes his kids will remain in school for the entire year, rather the on-and-off-again year during the pandemic where schools were forced online part of the year.