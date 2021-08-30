Watching rain from Ida for midweek

Tonight: Variable clouds. Any showers end. Patchy fog. Low: 56-62



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Some scattered showers and storms are possible this evening but the activity wanes as the sun sets. Lows tonight remain in the 50s to low 60s. Tuesday is dry with highs in the mid 70s.



The big story this week is where will the heavy rain from Ida remnants fall? It looks to be south of the area, but we need to monitor this closely. A shift of just 50-100 miles north in the storm track could bring flooding rains to the area. Please be weather aware and follow the forecast each day this week.