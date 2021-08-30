Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) -- Fire forced thousands of people out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire tourist resort city came under evacuation orders.

Wildfire raced toward the large freshwater lake of Lake Tahoe that straddles California and Nevada. Communities several miles south of the lake had abruptly been ordered evacuated Sunday.

The huge Caldor Fire has grown to more than 277 square miles. Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Tuesday.

The area is popular year-round for summer and winter outdoors activities, as well as casino gambling in bordering Nevada. The region faces dangerous fire conditions through Tuesday.