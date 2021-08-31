Báez, Lindor apologize for thumbs-down jab at Mets fans

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor have apologized to Mets fans after Báez revealed that a thumbs-down celebration gesture adopted by players was in part a dig at New York fans who have booed the underperforming ballclub. Báez and Lindor took turns saying they were sorry before first pitch of a game Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. That followed a stern statement from team president Sandy Alderson on Sunday night disavowing the gesture. There also was a team meeting Tuesday in which players said they would stop making the gesture.