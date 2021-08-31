Civil rights activists plan protest of Black teens’ arrests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Civil rights activists say they’ll protest along the way to a popular Maryland beach destination on Thursday to bring attention to the violent arrests of Black teenagers in June that stemmed from confrontations over vaping. Carl Snowden from the Caucus of African American Leaders said during a Monday press conference in Annapolis that the demonstrators are aiming to “raise the consciousness” of people traveling to Ocean City ahead of Labor Day weekend. An 18-year-old was tased on June 6 when police tried to stop him from vaping on the boardwalk. Four teens from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were charged in connection with a separate confrontation on June 12. That incident was also over vaping.