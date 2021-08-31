Fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial

Jury selection in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began Tuesday, casting a spotlight on the fallen Silicon Valley star now facing felony charges alleging she duped elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. But the Theranos technology, which promised to run hundreds of medical tests using a single drop of blood, never lived up to expectations, and may never have worked at all. Once a jury is seated, the trial will begin in San Jose, California, with opening arguments scheduled for early next week.