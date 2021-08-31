Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

* The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area on

Wednesday into Thursday. Deep tropical moisture will interact with

a stalled out frontal boundary, bringing bands of heavy rainfall

into parts of northeast Pennsylvania and the western Catskills.

The heaviest rainfall, 3 to 5 inches will fall across Luzerne,

Southern Lackawanna, Southern Wayne, and Pike Counties In

Pennsylvania, with even higher amounts further to the south. Lesser,

but still significant rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will fall further to

the north, with a very sharp cut off in rainfall expected across the

Southern Tier counties of New York. Significant flash flooding is

possible in the watch area. Continue to monitor the forecast for any

additional changes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&