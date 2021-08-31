Millennial Money: Be ready to work for Labor Day bargains

One of the biggest sale weekends of the year is fast approaching. Labor Day weekend is traditionally filled with retail discounts ahead of the federal holiday on the first Monday of September. But this year, Labor Day sales will be happening in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, inflation and supply chain disruptions. That combination could lead to less-than-impressive discounts. Retail experts share their best Labor Day shopping tips for consumers in 2021, including why it’s a good idea to capitalize on summer clearance products and how to effectively shop online.