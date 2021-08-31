No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses freshman RB Crawford from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team after police said he armed himself with a knife during a fight in a dorm. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the dismissal and said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended. University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the 18-year-old Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed. Lovicott said police learned Sunday about a fight between two people in a residence hall that had taken place the previous night. He said no one was stabbed or cut with the knife.