Couple dead at Hawaii assisted living center; note found

HONOLULU (AP) — An elderly man and woman died of gunshot wounds at a Honolulu assisted living center. Honolulu police are investigating whether Tuesday’s shooting was a murder-suicide or two suicides. Police say a note was left indicating they took their lives. Police say the 86-year-old woman was a resident at The Plaza at Waikiki and her 92-year-old husband lived nearby. He was visiting with her in sitting area of the facility’s garage. The Plaza at Waikiki is an assisted living facility offering month-to-month senior rentals in private studio, private one-bedroom and shared suites. Facility officials didn’t return messages seeking comment.