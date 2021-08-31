Rain from Ida arrives Wednesday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers develop in northern PA late 30%. High of 58 (54-60). Winds light.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with steady rain showers starting between 6AM-9AM from south to north 90%. Rain may become heavier towards the evening commute. Rainfall accumulations of 0.25-1.00". Highest totals south. High of 70 (66-72). Winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Moderate to heavy rainfall 90%. Flash flooding possible in northern PA and in parts of Broome/Delaware Counties. Additional rainfall accumulations of 0.5-1.5". Rain tapering off from west to east at 11PM-3AM. Low of 56 (53-58). Winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Conditions remain dry tonight across the region as clouds thicken ahead of the remnant moisture from Ida.



Widespread rain will develop from south to north Wednesday morning during the commute. Rain will remain steady for much of the day before it increases in intensity heading into the evening hours. This is when the concern for flash flooding will begin. Locations south and east of I-88 and northern PA are highest at risk as tropical downpours roll through. Make sure to remain aware of your surrounds Wednesday night especially in these locations.



What is left of Ida moves out of the area Thursday morning leading to a bit of sunshine before some more clouds later on.