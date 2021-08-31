Rumble Ponies postpone series opener for testing, contact tracing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies game for Aug. 31 has been postponed.

According to the team, the game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Rumble Ponies organization.

Tonight's game against the @GoSquirrels has been postponed



Further updates will be provided as they become available.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.

The team said in a statement that it is "adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of medical experts."

Tuesday night was scheduled to be WBNG Community Night at Mirabito Stadium. Information about this special night and updates about the team will be provided at a later date.