2022 Broome County Youth Bureau Request for Proposals, information here

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services announced Wednesday a Request for Proposals for programming in 2022 through the Broome County Youth Bureau.

County officials said funding from the county has been made available from the New York State Office of Children & Family Services Youth Development Program and Runaway & Homeless Shelter Part two grants.

The Youth Bureau will award additional points during the review process program that address specific areas of need, officials said. The areas include school-based positive youth development, after-school community-based positive youth development, after-school community-based positive youth development, mentoring, juvenile diversions, and runaway and homeless youth programs.

Officials noted that "municipalities should apply for one total funding request for all programming."

Posted below are application details, provided by the county:

Two Hard Copies and one electronic copy of the following documents are required to be considered for a Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application:

Executive Summary

Program Budget Summary

2020 Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application Form (Over $5,000) OR EZ Fill Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application (Under $5,000)

OCFS- 5001

OCFS- 5002

OCFS- 5003

All the documents can be found by clicking here.

To be considered, officials said documents will need to be submitted by 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 to the Broome County Department of Recreation and Youth Services at 60 Hawley St. P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, N.Y. 13902.