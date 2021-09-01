Stocks are off to a muted start for September; tech gains

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, with gains from tech giants leading the way. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. Apple rose 1.7%. The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain, its longest such winning streak since early 2018. A hiring survey by payroll processor ADP came in much weaker than expected. The broader jobs report from the Labor Department comes out on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.