Falcons lose starting left guard Josh Andrews to broken hand

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Josh Andrews, who was the favorite to open the season as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting left guard, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in practice. Players can return from injured reserve after three weeks this season. Andrews’ injury was a setback to plans for Atlanta’s opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Two rookies, Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman, are candidates to move up at left guard. Mayfield could focus on guard after also working at tackle in training camp. Dalman also has worked at center. Andrews started four games for the New York Jets last season.