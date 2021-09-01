Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
11AM THURSDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central New York,
including the following areas, Broome and Tioga.
* From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday morning.
* * The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area today
into early Thursday morning. Deep tropical moisture will stream to
the north, interacting with a stalled out frontal boundary. This
will bring bands of heavy rainfall into parts of northeast
Pennsylvania, the Twin Tiers, and the western Catskills.
* The heaviest rainfall will occur south of the New
York/Pennsylvania Border. However, amounts of 1.50 to 2.50 inches
will be possible in southern portions of Broome and Tioga Counties
in New York. Small stream basins south of the Susquehanna River,
which stretch further south into Pennsylvania will be most
susceptible for flash flooding, as well as small stream basins in
far southeastern Broome County. Rainfall is expected to diminish
sharply over northern portions of Broome and Tioga Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
