Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH 11 AM THURSDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern

Wayne and Wyoming.

* From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday morning.

* * The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area today

into early Thursday morning. Deep tropical moisture will stream to

the north, interacting with a stalled out frontal boundary. This

will bring bands of heavy rainfall into parts of northeast

Pennsylvania, the Twin Tiers, and the western Catskills.

* * The heaviest rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is expected to fall

across the Wyoming Valley into the Poconos and Southern Catskills.

Localized amounts of over 7 inches will be possible, especially in

areas of steep terrain. The heaviest rainfall rates will occur

late this afternoon into the overnight hours. The potential exists

for major flash flooding in the Wyoming Valley, Poconos, and

Catskills, including the Scranton to Wilkes-Barre urban corridor.

Continue to monitor the forecast for any additional changes and be

alert for potential Flash Flood Warnings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

