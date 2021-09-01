Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH 11 AM THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern
Wayne and Wyoming.
* From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday morning.
* * The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area today
into early Thursday morning. Deep tropical moisture will stream to
the north, interacting with a stalled out frontal boundary. This
will bring bands of heavy rainfall into parts of northeast
Pennsylvania, the Twin Tiers, and the western Catskills.
* * The heaviest rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is expected to fall
across the Wyoming Valley into the Poconos and Southern Catskills.
Localized amounts of over 7 inches will be possible, especially in
areas of steep terrain. The heaviest rainfall rates will occur
late this afternoon into the overnight hours. The potential exists
for major flash flooding in the Wyoming Valley, Poconos, and
Catskills, including the Scranton to Wilkes-Barre urban corridor.
Continue to monitor the forecast for any additional changes and be
alert for potential Flash Flood Warnings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&