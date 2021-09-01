Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH 11 AM THURSDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Delaware. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna.

* From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday morning.

* * The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area today

into early Thursday morning. Deep tropical moisture will stream to

the north, interacting with a stalled out frontal boundary. This

will bring bands of heavy rainfall into parts of northeast

Pennsylvania, the Twin Tiers, and the western Catskills.

* * The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall across the Wyoming

Valley and into the Southern Catskills and Poconos. However, 2 to

3 inches, with localized amounts of over 4 inches, will fall

across the Nothern Tier of Pennsylvania into Delaware County in

New York. Rainfall rates will be heaviest late this afternoon and

into tonight. Flash flooding is likely to occur in flood prone

areas and locations of steep terrain. Continue to monitor the

forecast for any additional changes and be alert for potential

Flash Flood Warnings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

