Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH 11 AM THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Delaware. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna.
* From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday morning.
* * The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area today
into early Thursday morning. Deep tropical moisture will stream to
the north, interacting with a stalled out frontal boundary. This
will bring bands of heavy rainfall into parts of northeast
Pennsylvania, the Twin Tiers, and the western Catskills.
* * The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall across the Wyoming
Valley and into the Southern Catskills and Poconos. However, 2 to
3 inches, with localized amounts of over 4 inches, will fall
across the Nothern Tier of Pennsylvania into Delaware County in
New York. Rainfall rates will be heaviest late this afternoon and
into tonight. Flash flooding is likely to occur in flood prone
areas and locations of steep terrain. Continue to monitor the
forecast for any additional changes and be alert for potential
Flash Flood Warnings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&