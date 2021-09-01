New Discovery Center exhibit pays tribute to local fallen officer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A project that was roughly two years in the making is finally open, paying tribute to a local hero who died in the line of duty.

The ribbon-cutting took place over the weekend on Saturday, August 28. The effort couldn't have happened without collaboration with local partners, such as Broome-Tioga BOCES, Johnson City Police Department, SUNY Morrisville, and more.

"It's very special because the car donated is from Officer D.W. Smith and it was his patrol car," said Discovery Center Executive Director Brenda Myers. "So there has been a real labor of love coming together having this car available for children. "

Chief Brent Dodge with the Johnson City Police Department says they reached out to the Discovery Center to make the idea come to life and to keep the officer's legacy alive.

"The Discovery Center was quickly excited and very much on board with it, but they took it kind of in a different direction with the outside display in the Story Garden, you know, so the project grew in scope significantly," said Chief Dodge.

The Discovery Center's executive director mentioned the police car and police station exhibit will be a part of the permanent collection.

Chief Dodge expects the exhibit to have a big impact on the children that visit the site, especially when it comes to recognizing the sacrifices first responders make every day on the job for public safety, like Officer D.W. Smith.