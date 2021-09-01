New memorial unveiled in Owego to bring awareness to veteran suicide

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Veterans' Service Agency and Tioga County now recognize September as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month."

To promote awareness, the Field of the Forgotten Fallen was unveiled Wednesday outside of the county building on Main Street in Owego. The exhibit will stay up through the entire month to bring attention to veteran suicide.

Director of Veteran Service for Tioga County, Michael Middagh, says over 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide.

"There are 660 flags out on the lawn in front of the county building with signage letting people know that during September, which is suicide prevention month, 660 veterans and active-duty military will take their lives in this country," Middaugh told 12 News.

If you know someone who might need help but doesn't know where to go, Middaugh says there are plenty of resources.

You can check out the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Facebook page by clicking here.