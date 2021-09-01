Pennsylvania in line for downpours, wind from Ida’s remnants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians are bracing for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers will be inundated across the state’s southern tier. The National Weather Service in State College said the highest risk of flooding from the Wednesday rains extended hundreds of miles along the border with Maryland. The Susquehanna River was projected to crest sometime Thursday, and there was a minor tornado threat. Around-the-clock operation of the state’s Commonwealth Response Coordination Center was starting Wednesday morning.