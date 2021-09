Flash Flood Watch for Bradford, Broome, Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wayne Counties from 8 AM Wednesday until 11 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 0-.2” 90% High 70 (66-72) Wind ENE becoming NE 5-10 mph

We'll get some tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Ida Wednesday and Wednesday night. Ida, along with a cold front will give us rain and thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy and there could be a wide range of accumulations.