Rain from Ida’s remnants this evening

Tonight: Rain ends west to east after 10pm. Steadiest rain stays south and southeast. No major impacts expected in our area. Major problems stay well south/southeast with the heaviest rain. Low: 48-54





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Remnants of Ida continues to dump rain on the area this evening. Rain from the storm will taper west to east after 10pm and should move out of the area entirely by 1-2am. No major issues are currently expected as the heaviest rain is falling out of the area. There is a flash flood WATCH in effect for Tioga, Broome, Delaware and all counties in northern PA tonight. If the heaviest rain drifts farther north there could be some flash flooding later this evening. Please monitor the forecast for any changes. We'll keep you updated should things begin changing. Lows tonight drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.