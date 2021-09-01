SUNY aims to get students vaccinated before deadline

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited SUNY Broome Tuesday to answer questions about the vaccine and announce a vaccine clinic taking place at the school on Thursday for students.

Malatras said the school has about 80% of students vaccinated, which is why the SUNY system is having its schools host vaccination clinics.

"We want to make it easy," Malatras said. "We want to make it quick for our students. We don't want them to struggle to find an appointment so we're doing most clinics on our campuses across the state."

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm had a simple message to students who remain unvaccinated: "Get vaccinated. It could save your life and just as importantly it could save someone else's."

Thursday's vaccine clinic takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for SUNY Broome students only. It will be a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and students have received information on how to sign up.

SUNY students need to be fully vaccinated by the end of September or they will be de-registered from their classes.