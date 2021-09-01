UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s media regulator has cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints. The Office of Communications says Morgan didn’t breach the broadcasting code when he said on “Good Morning Britain” that he didn’t believe what Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the March interview, the duchess said she had suicidal thoughts while struggling to fit in with the monarchy. Morgan called Wednesday’s decision “a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.”