American Rescue Plan to offer homeowners some relief

(WBNG) -- Homeowners affected by the pandemic will see some relief due to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. The White House recently announced additional measures to help struggling homeowners.

Some of the relief encourages and enforces mortgages servicers to offer reduction options for primary, interest, or insurance payments, mortgage terms extensions and access to the homeowner's assistance fund which provides $9 billion for relief to homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Biden Administration foreclosure moratorium ended on July 31, 2021, the forbearance enrollment window is still open until Sept. 30, 2021.

This provides an additional three months of forbearance for certain borrowers.