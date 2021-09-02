Skip to Content

Broome County business, school district partner to get children ready for school

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City School District and The Hair Kitchen have collaborated to ensure students have an opportunity to get back to school in style this fall with a haircut.

The Johnson City-based business is giving the school district 20 gift cards just in time for a new school year. The gift card is to be used for a kid cut and it's worth $14.

"To be able to potentially receive one of the gift cards, you have to reach out to the respective building in which your child is attending at the district," said Samuel Bligen, a community schools coordinator and social worker.

As students return to in-person learning this school year, Bligen says a haircut is an important step not to forget.

"It really boosts your sense of confidence, you know, your morale... It definitely really helps on a social and emotional aspect."

Lauren Grier, the manager for The Hair Kitchen, says it's all about making the students feel good within themselves and with their appearance.

