Browns looking to finish long climb to top in AFC North

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are AFC North bottom dwellers no more. After ending two long postseason droughts in 2020, Cleveland is going for its first division title since 1989 this season. The Browns have never won the North, finishing last 13 times in the 19 years since the division was re-named in 2002. But with one of the NFL’s most potent offenses and a revamped defense led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett, this could be the year that Cleveland reigns over Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.