Continuing the Legacy of Pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of the All-Star Golf tournament, which has been renamed the Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament in commemoration of the late Jim “Mudcat” Grant.

Security Mutual Life, Binghamton Mayor Rich David, local sponsors, and 30 guest celebrities joined Thursday morning at The Links at Hiawatha Landing to announce the new program in honor of “Mudcat” and his legacy.

The"Legacy of Learning" foundation will help youth prepare for success, which is something Boys and Girls Club executive director Marybeth Smith said was very dear to Mudcat’s heart.

"Mudcat loved youth. He loved to see youth succeed," she said, "Every time we see these kids in the program we are going to think about what an inspiration and model that Mudcat has been to all of us."

They will also be honoring the memory of two other tournament celebrities who passed away during the past year:

Black Ace J.R. Richard and musician and entertainer Charley Pride.

Musician, singer, and entertainer Philip Myers was also at the announcement to sing the National Anthem.

The following were in attendance at the announcement Thursday:

Black Aces Al Downing

Fergie Jenkins

CC Sabathia

Bruce W. Boyea, Chairman, Security Mutual Life

Richard C. David, Mayor of Binghamton

Kirk R. Gravely, President & CEO, Security Mutual Life

Lori Accardi, Executive Director, Catholic Charities of Broome County

Les Aylesworth, Director of CHOW®/Broome Bounty Director

Jennifer Lesko, President & CEO of The Broome County Urban League

Marybeth Smith, Executive Director of The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton

Smith also told 12 News that while the money raised for the charities always helps, it's the community that really benefits from the tournament's generosity.

"It's not just the boys and girls club," she said, "But when you look at the Urban League and CHOW and Catholic Charities when you think about it, they all come together to make the community even better."

Hall of fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins even shared his thoughts when he spoke of the impact Grant and Richard each had on the community.

"The legacy these men have left here has been sensational and I'm glad to be a part of it."