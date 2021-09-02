Cyprus to give anti-COVID-19 booster shots to those over 65

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will begin administering booster shots against COVID-19 to people over 65, those with weakened immune systems irrespective of age and health care professionals. Cyprus’ health minister said booster shots will be given to those who are eligible once a six-month period elapses from the time they completed their vaccination. Earlier Thursday, the European Union’s infectious diseases agency urged countries to push ahead with their primary vaccination programs and played down the need for booster shots.