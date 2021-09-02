Flash Flood Watch until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following area,

Delaware.

* Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* Moderate rainfall continues to effect eastern Delaware County,

through the heaviest rain has fallen further to the south and

east. Localized flash flooding will still be a threat until the

rain moves out of the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&