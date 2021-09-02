Flash Flood Watch until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until THU 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central New York, including the following area,
Delaware.
* Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* Moderate rainfall continues to effect eastern Delaware County,
through the heaviest rain has fallen further to the south and
east. Localized flash flooding will still be a threat until the
rain moves out of the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
