Flash Flood Watch until THU 11:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 1:55 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following area,
Delaware.

* Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* Moderate rainfall continues to effect eastern Delaware County,
through the heaviest rain has fallen further to the south and
east. Localized flash flooding will still be a threat until the
rain moves out of the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

