Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Sheets, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz still wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end said Wednesday that after more than a year of acrimony with the front office, he was “here to just kind of put it in the past.” Ertz’s return to Philadelphia seemed unlikely at the end of the 2020 season. He hadn’t spoken to reporters since an emotional news conference in January. The Eagles sought to trade Ertz, but teams wouldn’t meet their asking price. Ertz is coming off a poor, injury-filled season just two years after he set the NFL’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 116.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The members of the Major League Baseball’s first all-minority lineup say they didn’t set out to make history. The Pittsburgh Pirates started nine Black or Latin players on Sept. 1, 1971, in a 10-7 win over Philadelphia. The surviving members of the team say they didn’t know they were making history at the time. Fifty years later, however, they understand the significance of their landmark night. First baseman Al Oliver says the lineup that night showed the “unity” the team had in the clubhouse. The 1971 Pirates went on to beat Baltimore in the World Series.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson is expecting a big year in his final season for Penn State. The wide receiver says he was motivated by last season’s 4-5 finish. Dotson believes he’s improved in all areas. The 19th-ranked Nittany Lions open the season Saturday at No. 12 Wisconsin. Dotson led the team with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He’s worked on getting faster and shaved a few tenths of a second off his 40-yard dash time.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the injured reserve/return list. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler says Tuitt has an unspecified issue with one of his knees. Butler added he expects Tuitt to be back at some point but isn’t sure when. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 11 sacks during the 2020 season. The team also placed offensive lineman Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the IR/return list.

UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Ohio State begins its quest for a fifth straight Big Ten title with a road game at Minnesota on Thursday night. The Buckeyes head to the Twin Cities with a quarterback who has never thrown a pass in a college game. C.J. Stroud has plenty of pedigree. The redshirt freshman was a five-star prospect when he signed with the Buckeyes. No. 17 Indiana plays at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday with the key matchup being Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against an Iowa secondary that returns everybody. No. 12 Wisconsin hosts No. 19 Penn State on Saturday.