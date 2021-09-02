‘It’s Only A Play’ produced by BLAST opens at the Cider Mill Stage

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Theatre is back at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier (BLAST) present It's Only a Play by Terrence McNally. This hilarious comedy takes place at an opening night party of playwright, Peter Austin's new Broadway show, tensions are high in the bedroom of the posh townhome owned by the show's novice producer.

Actor Joe Hoffmann said if you're looking for a good laugh or if you're a fan of Broadway this is the show for you!

"It's very meta show there's a lot of commentary on Broadway in the show so theater fans are going to get a lot of the references," Hoffmann said. "It's also just very funny for anyone who's not, there's lots of physical humor and lots of bawdy jokes and it's been a fun time."

Actor Jan DeAngelo said It's Only a Play is the perfect performance for audience members. DeAngelo added this will be the first time since 2019 that he's performed at the Cider Mill Stage.

"It's a very light show you know, you'll laugh a lot and buy into the physical comedy," DeAngelo said. "It's a good show, post COVID kind of show."

Hoffmann plays the character of Peter Austin, a panicked playwright and DeAngelo plays James Wicker, the playwright's best friend.

BLAST's production of It's Only a Play will take place Sept. 17 to 19 and 24 to 26. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.