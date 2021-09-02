Ida live updates: Deadly rainfall in NY was unforeseen

State and city officials are calling Wednesday’s downpour unprecedented and unforeseen. At least nine people died in New York City, many of whom were trapped in flooded basements. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said weather projections failed to predict such a cataclysmic downpour. De Blasio said Wednesday’s forecast had been 3 to 6 inches of rain over the course of the day but turned into the “biggest single hour of rainfall in New York City history.” Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has spoken with President Joe Biden, who promised federal assistance