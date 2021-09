AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers west of I-81. 0-.05” 20% High 68 (64-70) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We'll have a few (mostly) dry days to end the work week and into the Labor Day weekend. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds today. There will be a slight chance of showers west of I-81. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.