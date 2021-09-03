Crowds gather outside UHS to voice resentment against vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A large crowd has gathered across the UHS on Main Street in Johnson City to rally against a vaccine mandate in healthcare settings.

The crowd at the rally said they are against the mandate. Many have been chanting "stop the mandate" along the street.

Ronica Murphy, a nurse practitioner, told 12 News that she does not support the mandate.

"My coworkers have been on the frontlines for 18 months, giving it their all," she said. "I think that there's no reason they should be fired just for advocating for themselves the same way they advocate for the patients."

Others at the rally said they were worried that if people lost their jobs over the mandate there would be a worker shortage.

Protestors holding signs mandating displeasure with the vaccine mandate have been spotted along Main Street.

This is a developing story.