Eviction moratorium extension gives more time for rental assistance

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The extension of the eviction moratorium in New York allows people to have residential security, but Broome County leadership wants people to use the extension to focus on paying their rent.

Whether it's through a payment plan set up with their landlord or through the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), the county wants people to prepare.

Nancy Williams is the director of social services for Broome County and said Friday that people needed more time so the extension is crucial.

"Particularly because of the glitches we've had with the ERAP portal and the funding just has not gone out fast enough. So there's a lot of tenants that have applied but their landlords just haven't received the funds yet. There are also tenants out there who haven't applied who need to apply," she said.

If you are having issues with the application, call 211 for assistance.