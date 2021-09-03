Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty to sex assault

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. The 91-year-old McCarrick was heckled by a protester as he arrived but said nothing during a brief appearance in suburban Boston’s Dedham District Court. McCarrick is the only current or former U.S. Catholic cardinal to ever be criminally charged with child sex crimes. An attorney for McCarrick says they are “looking forward to addressing the allegations in court” and would have no other immediate comment. Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick in 2019 after a Vatican investigation.