Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison is suing the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at furniture store. Attorneys for Curtis Flowers filed the lawsuit Friday, seeking an unspecified amount of compensation. Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his six trials. Flowers is Black, and justices said prosecutors improperly excluded Black jurors. Evans did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press on Friday seeking comment about the lawsuit. The suit also names three investigators as defendants.