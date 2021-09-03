Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-6 victory and a three-game sweep. The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals’ bullpen for their sixth consecutive win. Philadelphia pulled within 1½ games of NL East leader Atlanta and two games of idle Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card. Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs and Lane Thomas also went deep for Washington, which has lost five in a row and 21 of 27.

CHICAGO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 for their third straight win. Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, and Alcántara logged the first three-hit game of his career. Codi Heuer got three outs for the win. Alcántara began the 11th on second base and advanced on Ortega’s sacrifice bunt. Happ then sent a high fly to second, where Difo committed the game-ending error.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The season-opening football game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over parts of the Northeast. Rutgers officials said Saturday’s kickoff would be at noon and that all tickets and parking passes will be honored. The game was to be the first at Rutgers’ 52,000-plus seat stadium without attendance restrictions since 2019. Crowds were limited last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and Penn State believe they’re ready to return to contend for Big Ten titles again after struggling through uncharacteristically inconsistent seasons amid unusual circumstances last year. Both should have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday’s season-opening Big Ten matchup between the 12th-ranked Badgers and 19th-ranked Nittany Lions. Wisconsin was ranked in the top 10 early in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season but finished 4-3 as its offense vanished during a three-game skid. Penn State lost its first five games last year before winning four straight.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU built some chemistry between the COVID-impacted start and finish of its 2020 season. The Horned Frogs won five of their last six games to avoid a losing record. That came between not getting to play a non-conference game at the start of the season or their scheduled bowl game at the end of it. The Frogs open their new season Saturday night against FCS team Duquesne. It is the first of four consecutive home games. They play all three of their non-conference games before their Big 12 opener at home against Texas on October 2.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Joel Farabee to a $30 million, six-year contract extension. Farabee’s extension kicks in with the 2022-23 season. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season. The 21-year-old Farabee led the Flyers with 20 goals and had 38 points in 55 games. He has 28 goals and 31 assists in 107 career games. Farabee was the Flyers’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft.