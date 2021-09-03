Preseason Playbook 2021: Chenango Valley Warriors

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley Warriors plan to use this season's mentality to their advantage.

"You can tell in just chalk talk they're focused," said head coach Nick Sorrenti.

After having 19 seniors graduate from last season's team, the Warriors are coming into the fall with a lot of new starters and a new mentality 'You versus Me'.

"It's 11 individual people doing their job on the field and it's not just a whole team," said senior defensive end and tight end Linden Knup. "If you don't do your job it can mess up the whole play."

With a new mentality and more time to prepare in the offseason, Sorrenti said his team is more focused this time around.

"When you have kids who can hit the switch and focus on what we need to get done, you already know that you're going to have a better season because they're intuitive and they know there's a responsibility at hand," said Sorrenti.

Knup and classmate Donavon Tomm are helping their teammates understand their responsibilities.

"Get our work done," said Tomm. "Install game plan and go out there and try our best. If we can do that, then we can win games."

With new starters and a new motto, the Warriors are hoping with these two things working together they can be successful this fall.

"They want to accomplish the task that is in front of them," said Sorrenti. "These kids grind. They're intelligent. They're physical. They want to have fun and that's the most important thing for us right now.

Chenango Valley opens the regular season hosting Watkins Glen on September 10 at 7 p.m.